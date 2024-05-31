Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s Tizen OS is officially done as an Apple Watch rival

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is finally sunsetting support for its Tizen operating system for wearable devices, almost three years after it jumped back into bed with Google’s Wear OS.

In an unsurprising move the homegrown operating system that powered original Galaxy Watch in 2018 and endured into the 2021 Galaxy Watch 4, is going the way of the dodo.

Samsung will shutter content support for all Tizen OS smartwatches one year from now, according to communications received by customers and published to Reddit (via Android Authority).

Screenshots published by Redditors explain Samsung is halting sales of all Tizen Watch content on September 30 2024. Downloads of all free Tizen watch content ends on May 31 2025, while downloads of purchased items from the Galaxy Store, like watch faces, will end on September 30 2025.

While existing content on the watches will remain available, and it seems watches will continue to function as they have been, it makes things a little more difficult for users who have to reset their watch. Essentially, it means content they’ve paid for won’t be available to them after the deadlines have passed.

Samsung had only promised to support the Galaxy Watch 3, the last to launch with Tizen, until August last year, so users have already had an extra year out of their watches since then.

“At Samsung, we always put customers at the heart of everything we do. That’s why we are committed to bringing them the best possible smartwatch experiences,” the company said in 2021 after shifting the range to Wear OS. “For customers who already own the Tizen OS based Galaxy smartwatches, we are continuing to provide at least three years of software support after the product launch.”

The next generation Galaxy Watch 7, which will certainly run Wear OS, is expected at an Unpacked event likely to take place in July.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

