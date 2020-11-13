Samsung’s The Premiere is a 4K laser projector now on sale

Samsung’s 4K Ultra Short Throw lifestyle laser projector, The Premiere, has gone on sale in the UK.

We don’t often see a projector from Samsung, but they’ve produced two models as part of their lifestyle offering in the the LSP9T and LSP7T.

the LSP9T and LSP7T have a screen size of 130- and 120-inch respectively, and both support 4K with the LSP9T the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector.

The LSP9T beams images to the wall with its triple laser technology, delivering what Samsung has claimed are “revolutionary contrast details” with the projector capable of 2800 lumens of brightness. Unexpected is the presence of Filmmaker Mode, making the LSP9T the first projector of its kind to support it so viewers can watch content as the creator intended.

Samsung has packed smart features into its lifestyle projectors, with The Premiere equipped with a smart TV platform that opens access to video streaming apps and mobile connectivity features such as mirroring and Samsung’s Tap View. Pre-installed apps include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube among others, and to add to its smart features with Samsung’s Bixby and Amazon Alexa on hand for voice control.

Presented in an all-in-one compact design, The Premiere saves space with its ultra-short-throw design. It can be placed right in front of a wall, and Samsung say they’ve designed the projector to be easy to set-up. It has 40W for its speakers, a 4.2ch integrated system with woofers and Acoustic Beam surround to create an audio performance without the need for additional AV equipment. As always with projectors and sound, we’ll have to wait and see and hear whether it delivers on its claims.

Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics commented: “Over the past few months, we have seen how consumers are spending more time at home and how the role of everyday life continues to change. TV has become the centre of entertainment, a fitness partner, a co-worker and a source for news. The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements.”

The LSP9T and LSP7T have gone on sale for £3999 and £6999 respectively. Any one who purchases The Premiere until 19th January 2021, will also be eligible to claim up to £700 cashback.

