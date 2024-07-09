Samsung’s QLED TV deal is a no-brainer 4K upgrade

Of all the gadgets and appliances we cover here at Trusted Reviews, we’d say there’s still no excitement that matches getting a new telly – especially if you can save a packet along the way.

Right now Currys is selling the Samsung Q80C 55-inch smart 4K TV for just £649 for a limited time. That’s a £250 saving on the £899 the company was selling this 2023 set for, earlier this year.

£250 off this excellent Samsung QLED 4K TV Samsung’s excellent mid-range QLED Q80C TV set offers a 55-inch display with a featured packed line-up focused on delivering incredible picture quality. Currys

Save £250

Now £649 View Deal

The Q80C set features Samsung’s QLED quantum dot technology, which it says “transforms light into lifelike, accurate colour for natural looking scenes. The sky is brighter, the grass is greener, and the details are clearer.”

There’s a Neural Quantum Processor 4K acting as the TV’s brain, which optimises and upscales brightness, contrast, resolution and sound to create content befitting the 4K era. The set uses 120 separately controlled dimming zones to boost contrast.

The set’s speakers supports Dolby Atmos for more immersive sound, while there’s a rapid 120Hz refresh rate ensuring live sports and action movies will look as well as sound great. It also supports 4K/120Hz variable refresh rates for gaming.

Samsung offers a near-no-bezel design and there’s an ultra-wide viewing angle aided by the anti-glare screen meaning every seat in the house is the best seat!

This set is highly regarded as a mid-range winner that packs plenty in for an already great price, before Currys knocked £250 off.

We have reviewed the 98-inch version of this television and, while not a like for like comparison, we were enthused by the excellent gaming support, impressive black levels and local dimming and great price for such an effective television.