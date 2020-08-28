Samsung’s Q700T TV brings 8K down to more affordable levels

Samsung has announced the launch of the Q700T 8K TV, and it’s brought the picture tech to more affordable prices.

The Q700T is the latest addition to Samsung’s 8K TV range, acting as the entry-level effort. Available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, prices start at £1999.

Though to be clear, Samsung has already launched a 55-inch 8K TV before in the QE55Q950R that’s still available for £1999. However, this brings the latest refinements and improvements in Samsung’s 8K tech, and is only a few hundred pounds more than its flagship Q95T 4K QLED.

And what you get is a direct full array screen with a resolution four times as much as 4K for a clearer, more detailed and precise image. There’s also the benefits of Samsung’s upscaling content, which the company says “will automatically adapt to give users the very best picture” thanks to its Quantum Processor 8K.

The Q700T will incorporate features new to Samsung’s 2020 TV range, which include the Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+) technology found in its premium TVs. This delivers a 3D audio experience (no, it’s not Dolby Atmos), with sounds tracked across the screen for a more accurate and spacious sound. The system consists of eight dedicated speakers built into the top, bottom and sides of the TV.

Adaptive Sound+ and Active Voice Amplifier also serve to help increase audio fidelity, with the former optimising the sound for the content you’re watching, and the latter automatically boosts dialogue so it can be heard above background noise.

Samsung’s QLED range offers class-leading latency, delivering 9.7ms. Like the rest of the range, the Q700T will boast support for AMD Freesync and VRR to deliver a speedy, monitor-like performance on an 8K screen. The TV will also be able to take advantage of the increased horsepower of next-gen consoles with 4K/120fps support.

Samsung’s Tizen operating system is home to the largest array of apps with the likes of BT Sport, NOW TV, Apple TV, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Disney+ supported. HDR support is standard HDR10, HLG for broadcast and the dynamic HDR10+ format. Peak brightness is rated at 1000 nits, so the Q700T should be capable of delivering bright enough highlights for most HDR content. And in (upscaled) 8K, of course.

Pricing for the Q800T starts at £1999. it’s currently available to purchase on Samsung’s UK store.

