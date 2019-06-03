Samsung’s planning ‘multiple’ new VR headsets — should the Oculus Quest be worried?

Samsung seems to be working on a few new virtual reality headsets, according to comments from one of the company’s top execs at the Augmented World Expo California.

Farshid Fallah, Samsung’s director of developer relations for XR and gaming, made the comments at the event, based in Santa Clara, California. Fallah said, bluntly, that Samsung were planning to release “multiple AR and VR products” over the coming months while sitting on a panel outlining Samsung’s AR and VR strategy last Thursday.

The panel was ostensibly about the XR features coming to the Samsung Galaxy S10 handset, but saw Fallah talking back through both the phone’s forthcoming features but also looking back at the 2015 Samsung Gear VR headset, claiming that it was a “good entry point” although claiming afterwards “but things have moved on since then.”

Ominously, Fallah added: “We have other plans for Gear.” However, there’s no suggestion of what these plans could actually entail. Last year, Samsung released two different high-end VR headsets, powered by Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform, neither of which are available as a product for consumers.

So, what could they be working on? We’re just about seeing a new generation of VR devices, with the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S being the first in the ‘second wave’ of VR releases as Valve warms up to release its Valve Index headset, while Vive is moving forwards on the Vive Cosmos.

A new version of the Gear VR would fit in nicely here, and be a great fit with their Samsung Galaxy S10 phone, but it also seems likely that we could see something in the augmented reality space from the company too.

Regardless, when we know more, you’ll know more.