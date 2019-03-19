Samsung’s new Space Monitor is now available to pre-order

Pre-orders have opened for Samsung’s brand new Space Monitor, designed to help you declutter your desk and provide 40% more desk-space to those struggling for space.

Samsung’s Space Monitor attaches to the desk via an integrated arm at the back, meaning the actual footprint on the desk is quite minor. The arm clamps to the back of the desk, and it’s easily adjustable from there, allowing you to push it to the back of the desk when not in use.

As someone who currently has a desk heaving with a dual monitor set-up and the associated monitor risers to get things up to eye-level for someone who is 6’7, Samsung’s Space Monitor looks appealing.

In terms of aesthetics, the monitor doesn’t have a bezel on three sides, and the cables are tucked away in the integrated arm, meaning the Space Monitor should look fairly minimal on a desk. Here’s a photo of it all from the back. The clamp to the desk looks fairly similar to several other desk attaching products, and if it does work as it looks, attachment should be as simple as turning the clamp at the back until it holds steady.

Technologically, both the 27 and 32 inch monitors pack some punch. The 32 inch monitor has 4K UHD with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. Both monitors have adjustable stands that can go from 8 inches above the desk all the way down to desk level. There’s support for picture in picture, too. Really though, the exciting part is the adjustable arm and clamp, which could offer the chance to reclaim some of a cluttered desk.

You can pre-order right now on the Samsung website, for both the 27 and 32 inch model. They’ll come to general sale on April 8, and the 27″ will set you back £359.99, while the 32″ will set you back £449.99. If this works out, it’ll be interesting to see if other monitor manufacturers start to put out similar offers.

We haven’t yet had a chance to get a proper hands on with the monitor, but rest assured we’ll do a proper review of it as soon as we can get our mitts on one.

Fancy some of Samsung’s latest monitor? How would you make do with your extra desk space? Can anyone offer storage solutions for a man with a tiny desk and an infinity of monitors and paperwork? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews.