Samsung’s new site allows for customisation of its Frame TVs

Are you someone who’s not interested in a regular TV but after a set that fits more stylishly with your décor? Samsung’s Frame TVs fill that gap, and a new site has popped up that offers UK customers more avenues of customising the tellies’ appearance.

With the launch of theframebezel.com, Samsung is offering UK customers the option of selecting the design and colour of the bezel to pair with a new 2021 Samsung Frame TV.

This appears to only conform with 2021 model and not efforts from previous years, with customers able to pre-order from an initial range of 10 colours to match their Frame TV to their room. Additional premium colourways will be made available on the digital platform later in 2021.

Those ten bezel colour options are:

Vision Blue

Italian Vine

Sahara Sand

Cirque Gold

Ruby Red

Space Grey

Forest Brown

Rich Brown

Teal Jewel

Wishful Pink

The option of customising the colour of your TV does offer a nice contrast to the mostly black (and sometimes silver) finishes of most TVs, livening a room up a little more as a result.

The site has also launched in collaboration with Frame Your TV, which intends to offer “design connoisseurs” the chance to blend technology and interior styles even more.

Despite the lifestyle focus, The Frame TV is similar to Samsung’s other models featuring a 4K QLED display (for the 43-inch size and above) with Dual LED technology for better contrast, HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+, HLG), Samsung’s Tizen smart system (with apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ available), as well as the Q-Symphony Lite audio technology for expanding the TV’s sound with a compatible soundbar.

Don’t expect much in the way of gaming features as The Frame TV main vocation is to display art. Switch to Art mode and you can view a selection of artworks, with the Art Store curating over 1400 pieces from renowned institutions across the world.

The 10 bezel colour options are available to pre-order now from the Frame Bezel site, with prices start at £129.