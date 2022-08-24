Samsung’s new PC gaming monitors do away with the PC

Samsung has revealed new Odyssey gaming monitors complete with the Gaming Hub app that’s already a feature of the company’s latest smart TVs.

Effectively, these PC gaming monitors don’t really need a PC. The app has all of the top cloud gaming services, including Nvidia’s GeForce Now, which offers remote access to a high-end gaming rig.

As well as that, the new Samsung Odyssey G70B and G65B will also have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. So, with a compatible controller, you can enjoy the best of the PC and console world.

The G70B comes with a 28-inch or 32-inch flat IPS display, with a 4K resolution and the refresh rate maxing out at 144Hz (along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro).

Meanwhile, the G65B (27-inches or 32-inches) is a curved display with a 240Hz refresh rate to go with the ultra HD resolution. Both displays have a 1ms response time and will be available by the end of the year, with pricing to be determined. As well as the Gaming Hub, there’s wireless connection to a PC or Mac (if you have one!) as well as access to smart apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime along with other streaming services.

The Samsung Odyssey G70B and G65B were announced at Gamescom in Germany today and join the Odyssey Ark, which also has the Gaming Hub built in. We’ve already gone hands-on with the Ark during January’s CES event

The Odyssey Ark, which is a 55-inch 100R curved display with a lightning 165Hz refresh rate, a new cockpit mode and the ability to showcase three different apps when used in portrait orientation.

Our own Ryan Jones writes: “The Samsung Odyssey Ark may catch all of the headlines for its eye-catching ability to be flipped into a vertical alignment for stacked multi-tasking, but it’s the impressive Quantum Mini LED screen technology, 4K resolution and the massive 55-inch curved panel that ensure this is one of the most exciting gaming monitors in 2022.”