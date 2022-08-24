 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s new PC gaming monitors do away with the PC

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung has revealed new Odyssey gaming monitors complete with the Gaming Hub app that’s already a feature of the company’s latest smart TVs.

Effectively, these PC gaming monitors don’t really need a PC. The app has all of the top cloud gaming services, including Nvidia’s GeForce Now, which offers remote access to a high-end gaming rig.

As well as that, the new Samsung Odyssey G70B and G65B will also have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. So, with a compatible controller, you can enjoy the best of the PC and console world.

The G70B comes with a 28-inch or 32-inch flat IPS display, with a 4K resolution and the refresh rate maxing out at 144Hz (along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro).

Odyssey G65

Meanwhile, the G65B (27-inches or 32-inches) is a curved display with a 240Hz refresh rate to go with the ultra HD resolution. Both displays have a 1ms response time and will be available by the end of the year, with pricing to be determined. As well as the Gaming Hub, there’s wireless connection to a PC or Mac (if you have one!) as well as access to smart apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime along with other streaming services.

The Samsung Odyssey G70B and G65B were announced at Gamescom in Germany today and join the Odyssey Ark, which also has the Gaming Hub built in. We’ve already gone hands-on with the Ark during January’s CES event

The Odyssey Ark, which is a 55-inch 100R curved display with a lightning 165Hz refresh rate, a new cockpit mode and the ability to showcase three different apps when used in portrait orientation.

Our own Ryan Jones writes: “The Samsung Odyssey Ark may catch all of the headlines for its eye-catching ability to be flipped into a vertical alignment for stacked multi-tasking, but it’s the impressive Quantum Mini LED screen technology, 4K resolution and the massive 55-inch curved panel that ensure this is one of the most exciting gaming monitors in 2022.”

You might like…

Best PC Games: Top 10 PC games to play right now

Best PC Games: Top 10 PC games to play right now

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Best Gaming Monitor: Top screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Best Gaming Monitor: Top screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards: The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is 2021’s Best Gaming Monitor

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is 2021’s Best Gaming Monitor

Alastair Stevenson 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.