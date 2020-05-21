Samsung’s new outdoor Terrace TV makes us yearn for a proper summer

It’s BBQ season and pretty soon we’ll all be gathering in the garden and enjoying a few burgers while watching Euro 2020 with all of our mates, embracing each other tightly as England overcome Germany in the final.

Wait a minute. Actually we’ll be doing none of that. Thanks for nothing, Coronavirus, you son of a bitch. However, despite summer being completely and utterly ruined, it doesn’t mean the new Samsung Terrace 4K TV designed especially for outdoor viewing isn’t worth celebrating.

The newest addition to Samsung’s lifestyle range offers IP55 water and dust resistance and a whopping max brightness of 2000 nits to repel the sun’s rays on those gorgeous summer afternoons. Samsung promises an outdoor optimised QLED picture wide viewing angle with anti-glare tech, a motion rate of 240Hz and a solid metal design to assist with that durability.

Alongside the wide range of connectivity tech, Samsung is also including a HDBaseT which means long distance audio, video and power transmission through a single cable. Samsung reckons all you’ll need is a wall outlet and a mount in order to start watching. Naturally, there’s all of the smart TV features you’d expect from a Tizen OS set, as well as HDR10+ certification.

Related: Best 4K TV 2020

However, the Terrace does come at a premium price to match its premium convenience. The 55-inch model starts at $3,455, ranging up to $6,499 for the 75-inch model. You can split the difference with the $5k 65-inch set.

That’s more than Samsung charges for some of its 8K QLED televisions, so you’ve gotta really love watching TV outside in order to dole out the cash for this range. Judging by the images accompanying the press release, the company isn’t really aiming this at your average consumer. Perhaps your favourite sports bar might invest when it eventually reopens?

Samsung is coupling the set with a Terrace soundbar too with includes all of the weather-resistant features to ensure your rich-people-only gathering sounds as good as it looks. Unfortunately, the sets aren’t launching in the UK yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …