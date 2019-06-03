Samsung has announced its new range of Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force laptops and boy do they lot a lot like Apple MacBook Pros.

Samsung’s attempt to take on the MacBook Pro is far from subtle. Both designs in this new range evoke Apple’s flagship laptop. The Notebook 7 is the most similar – featuring a wallpaper and keyboard design that is very Apple-like.

The Notebook 7 Force is a more powerful system and will draw additional comparisons to laptops like the Razer Blade – especially due to its darker colour – however, it is still very similar to the look of a MacBook Pro.

The Notebook 7 model comes in both a 13-inch and 15-inch versions. Both options come with with Full HD displays. Samsung points to a high screen-to-body ratio however it doesn’t appear to rival competitors like the latest Dell XPS series laptops.

The 13-inch Notebook 7 features an 8th-generation Intel processor and internal UHD graphics. RAM and SSD NVMe storage can be customised up to 16GB and 512GB respectively. The differences for the 15-inch version come in the form of storage and graphics.

The larger screen model has the same ability to include up to 512GB of storage but also has an expandable slot for an extra SSD. For graphics, you can either rely on the internal storage of the 8th-generation Intel or go for an Nvidia GeForce MX250.

The Notebook 7 Force has the same 15.6-inch Full HD display as the larger Notebook 7 model but includes an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. You can up the RAM on the Force to 24GB of DDR4. The Force can also have up to 512GB of storage while also having room for two expandable slots – one HDD and one SSD.

A cause for concern for the Notebook 7 Force is the 43Wh battery on board. 43Wh is almost half of the battery life of the equivalent MacBook Pro – a machine not touted for battery-heavy tasks like gaming as much as Samsung’s latest is.