Samsung’s new foldable may not be called “Bloom” after all…

Last week, it was revealed that Samsung was showing off its new flip phone to “key partners,” and a leaked slide showed the name in all its glory: Bloom. Or possibly the Samsung Galaxy Bloom.

The difference between those two sounds minimal, but it could be a big difference: the former suggests a codename that’s subject to change, while the latter points to a product that’s already slotting alongside other Galaxy models in Samsung’s smartphone catalogue.

But a new tweet from the frequently correct tipster Ice Universe suggests it is just a code name, and he claims to have revealed the real name: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

As names go, it certainly makes more sense than Bloom. This is, after all, a flip phone which – unlike the Galaxy Fold – bends along the Z axis. There’s an argument for ditching the Z altogether, but having a stray letter in the Galaxy S series doesn’t seem to have done Samsung a great deal of harm over the last decade.

For now, take this with a pinch of salt. The logo above from Ice Universe is a mockup, while the leak with the word “Bloom” on it is straight from the horse’s mouth. But Ice Universe’s strong history of being right, and the general weirdness of the name “Bloom” has us thinking he may well be onto something.

Other than its folding nature, not that much is known about the phone at this point. Samsung mobile head DJ Koh reportedly said that the company’s strategy will be to “aggressively target women in their 20s, who have used relatively few smartphones,” and it’ll apparently be ditching the plastic film from the Galaxy Fold screen in favour of an ultra-thin glass.

Other than that, all specs are up in the air. Its relatively small size hopefully means it’ll come in cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, but that all depends on the components inside…

