Samsung’s new dashcam SD card record video for longer than you own the car

If you’ve ever discovered your dashcam or security camera‘s memory card was full, that one time you actually needed it to record the footage, you’ll know it’s a tech faux pas that’s hard to forgive yourself for.

Well, with Samsung’s new, more durable and higher capacity SD cards it’s a pain you may never have to experience again. Indeed, the 256GB version of the new PRO Endurance Memory Card promises up to 16 years of continuous recording. That’s 140,160 hours of full HD video recorded at 26Mbps and quite a lot of driving. Indeed, we really hope you don’t have to spend a combined 16 years of your life driving.

As others have already pointed out, you’re extremely likely to replace your car and your camera before you fill the capacity on this memory card, which is also available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options and also optimised for home security cameras and body cameras.

Samsung says that longevity, aided by the “enterprise-grade NAND flash memory”. is also backed by greater durability. In a press release, the company says the card is “wearout-proof.” So, unless you forcefully snap it in two, you’re good to go.

The company writes: “Since outdoor surveillance and body cameras can be subject to harsh environments, the PRO Endurance has been engineered to offer trusted performance in everyday use with Samsung’s reinforced six-proof durability. In addition to protection against water, magnets, X-rays and extreme temperatures, the card is now wearout-proof and drop-proof.”

For those seeking better-quality video recordings to identify those home intruders or bad drivers on the roads, read and write speeds of up to 100Mbps are also available, which makes it suitable for 4K video. Naturally, you won’t be able to record for as long.

All models were available worldwide as of yesterday. They start at just £11.99/$10.99 for the 32GB card, but the 256GB version is £58.99/$54.99. That’s not bad for something you may never have to replace.

