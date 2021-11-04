Samsung’s new Chromebook Go has Wi-Fi 6, LTE and 12-hour battery

Samsung is back with another premium Chromebook, with the new Galaxy Chromebook Go now on sale for £399 in the UK.

The new Chromebook Go arrives with a 14-inch TFT HD (1366 x 768) display and weighs just 1.45kg, which is only slightly heavier than Apple’s 1.29kg MacBook Air, and offers a 180-degree hinge.

Connectivity wise, the new Chromebook Go is Wi-Fi 6 compatible and there’s LTE built-in for good measure when you’re out of Wi-Fi range. Bluetooth 5.1 is also on board. Samsung is promising 12 hours of battery life from a single charge, so all of your needs should be covered at home or on the go.

It’s powered by an Intel Celeron Processor N4500 with integrated Intel UHD graphics and 4GB of RAM. That’s not going to pull up any trees, but at this price point, it’ll be perfectly adequate for the demands of Chrome OS users. There’s also 64GB of built-in storage and it’s MIL-STD-810G certified to withstand the odd bump.

The USB-C charging port is joined by a traditional USB port, a headphone jack, MicroSD for additional storage, a Nano SIM slot and a Nano Security slot. Naturally, the Chrome OS and the Google Play store come built in too.

In a press release Samsung writes: “Built to help users do all the things they love, the Galaxy Chromebook Go offers all the benefits of a Chromebook: create and collaborate with the Google ecosystem, fly through the web on Chrome and take advantage of Google Play Store offerings just a download away.

“And with ChromeOS, the speedy, simple and secure operating system, enjoy great tools from the Everything Button (which helps users find anything they need, fast) long-lasting battery life and built-in security features. What’s more, the simple set-up means users can get started with ease, by simply logging into a Google Account to access all Google Drive files from the Galaxy Chromebook Go.”

It’s available to buy now from Samsung UK and comes in silver.