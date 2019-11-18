Samsung’s new camera app drops big hints about the Galaxy S11

Samsung’s new camera app appears to have let slip the potential capabilities of upcoming entries in the Galaxy range, and now we’re even more excited for the S11.

The camera app in the fourth beta of Samsung’s OneUI 2.0 software has revealed support for 8K video recording, in a big leap for video capture that could land with the Samsung Galaxy S11.

Related: Best smartphones

This specification had already been hinted at by the fact that it’s supported by the Exynos 990, and it also indicates that the next Samsung phone will have a higher resolution sensor − possibly even the 108-megapixel sensor that was boasted by the Xiaomi Mi Note 10.

Of course, this report from XDA Developers is far from the first that we’ve come across regarding Samsung’s next flagship phone, even though the release date is expected to fall around March 2020.

In addition to this camera feature, the snapper could also boast a zoom lens of 5x or even 10x, matching or doubling the class-leading 5x zoom telephoto lens of the Huawei P30 Pro. Aside from the camera, we have reason to believe that the new flagship will boast a 90Hz display refresh rate, while battery in the range could vary from 4000mAh to 5000mAh.

In these respects, the S11 could be a considerable improvement on the already-impressive Samsung Galaxy S10. We were impressed by the versatility of the camera and the delightfully immersive screen, but there were a couple of things we would like to see tweaked better.

First of all, the battery didn’t last as long as some flagships, so it’s a relief that the rumours have indicated that this problem will be addressed.

Related: Best camera phones

Secondly, we’d like to see the bloatware cut down on Samsung’s custom interface — so fingers crossed that the camera app update is only one of many changes coming to OneUI 2.0.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…