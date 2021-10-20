Samsung’s new Bespoke Studio lets you design your own Z Flip 3

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 livestream was all about new colours and design and the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition was the highlight of the event.

Samsung has taken the Z Flip 3 and placed it in the new Bespoke Studio, allowing Galaxy fans to mix and match their favourite colours to create a custom foldable.

The company apparently tested thousands of colour options and settled on five colours – Blue, Yellow, Pink, White and Black.

The Bespoke Studio allows users to pick two of these colours for the front and back panels and combine them with a Black or Silver frame to create an almost-unique looking Z Flip, all while viewing a 360-degree preview of the phone.

In total, there are up to 49 potential colour combinations you can create, meaning you’re unlikely to bump into anyone else with the same phone on the street.

Once you’re done designing your bespoke Flip, you have the option to download a photo of your selection to share your new phone on social media before it ships out.

The Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition arrives wrapped in special edition packaging with a Bespoke Edition wallpaper and Cover Screen to match your chosen colours.

It also comes with a year of Samsung Care+ to protect you from accidents, including cracked screens and water damage.

You don’t have to commit to your decisions, either. If you choose the yellow and white panels and decide you’d rather have a pink and blue phone later on, you can use Samsung’s Bespoke Upgrade Care service to replace the panels whenever you want (for a fee, of course).

Finally, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition at the event, meaning you can also use the Bespoke Studio to choose between different colours, sizes and strap styles for the Galaxy wearable.

“We know our customers see cutting-edge technology as a way to express themselves”, said Samsung’s Corporate Vice President UK & Ireland, Conor Pierce.

“At Samsung, we believe their technology should reflect their lifestyle, and we’re proud to continuously develop new technologies to suit customers’ needs, preferences, and lives. Now, we’re excited to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition — which provides our customers with the ultimate form of self-expression thanks to its new range of exciting colourways”.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and Watch 4 Bespoke Edition are available to buy now through Samsung’s Bespoke Studio on Samsung.com.