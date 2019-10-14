Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A91 could beat the S10 in one crucial way

Samsung could be giving its own flagship Galaxy S10 a serious run for its money by bringing a key feature to the more affordable Galaxy A91 first.

While the Samsung Galaxy A91 will not have the A90’s 5G support, the mid-range smartphone is expected to beat its A Series predecessor the Galaxy A90 5G (and pricier S-series models) in one crucial way – the A91 will support 45W fast charging.

Though the A90 and A91 are both rumoured to include the same 4,500mAh batteries, the A91 could offer a significantly faster charging experience to the 2019 model and the 3,400mAh battery in the Galaxy S10.

According to the full specs obtained by SamMobile, the Galaxy A91 will feature the same 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as the A90. The smartphone will also boast the same 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Camera-wise, the A91 will have a similar 48-megapixel snapper with Optical Image Stabilisation and 5-megapixel depth sensor but with an additional 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens rather than the A90’s 8-megapixel option.

The front camera will reportedly feature a 32-megapixel sensor with a f/2.2 aperture – slightly narrower than the f/2.0 available on the A90.

Samsung had previously introduced 45W charging to its Note series with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus but the company neglected to include a 45W charger in the phablet’s box. It’ll be interesting to find out whether a charger capable of keeping up with the 45W battery will be included in the device this time around.

This isn’t the first hint we’ve heard of Samsung bringing 45W charging to the A91. Back in August, rumours surfaced suggesting that the mid-range handset would feature the fast charging tech after GSMArena spotted the smartphone listed on the Samsung’s Hungarian site.

The news comes hot on the heels of this year’s A90 release. The Galaxy A91 is expected to join Samsung’s A Series lineup in 2020, though it has been rumoured that the smartphone could hit shelves before the end of the year.

