Samsung’s making vertical TVs for millenials – yes you read that right

Samsung’s latest TV shows that not every portrait is a pretty one, with the introduction of a 43-inch TV that can pivot between landscape and portrait orientations.



This new TV, the Sero, packs some meaty specs with 4.1 channel sound, 60W speakers and Samsung’s voice assistant, Bixby, added in.

Supposedly, millenials are to blame for this one. Samsung has designed the TV to help people broadcast mobile content to their TVs. Mobile content is supposedly the domain of the young, and so this TV and its heretical twisting ways are the fault of millenials.

As a millenial, I refuse to be given the blame for this godless monster. Having the space to have a 43-inch TV in both landscape and portrait modes in your house is a pretty ridiculous requirement to let you stream mobile content in portrait mode. Even if young people did want that from their TV, would they be willing to pay the 1.89m South Korean Won (that’s around £1,250) for the benefit?

This is, probably, not the future that millennials want. Just give us a cheap OLED TV or something. That would be much better.

The TV goes on sale to South Korea’s home market at the end of May, and when you’re not showing off the pivot ability, it can also be used as a huge digital photo frame, or even a music visualiser.

It’s hard to see even the most devout smartphone addict taking a swing for this one, but you know, stranger things have happened. In what world does the Energiser Thicc Boi fail, when this TV can make it to release?



Fancy a TV that goes both ways? The Sero is likely to be divisive, if nothing else. Give us your thoughts at @TrustedReviews on Twitter, why don’t you.