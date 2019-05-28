Samsung’s latest fast charging innovation could be revolutionary

Samsung has been at the forefront of phone charging innovation for years now; from the advent of wireless charging, to the new Wireless PowerShare feature on the Galaxy S10.

Now the company is looking to take fast charging to a whole new level by announcing new USB Type-C power delivery controllers for power adapters that support up to 100-W (20V / 5A) wired charging.

For reference, Samsung’s newly revealed Galaxy S10 5G has 25W fast charging technology, compared to the 15W available on the Galaxy S10+. Early indications are a significant improvement in wired charging speeds will be available for owners of the 5G device, without changing the game.

However, should Samsung build a phone that could handle 100W of power, then we could see a dramatic uptick in the time it takes to replenish a smartphone.

The announcement will immediately see speculation the Galaxy Note 10 could be the first to rock this new technology, but that might be a little too soon. While the chargers will be able to provide 100W of power to compatible devices, it doesn’t mean those devices will be able to safely accept it.

The new SE8A and MM101 power controllers also meet the USB-PD 3.0 standard so will so a bang-up job of quickly replenishing USB-C devices from smartphones, laptops and tablets, while powering your monitor too.

“By supporting up to a 100W capacity, compared to the general smartphone charger’s 10W, power chargers with Samsung’s PD controllers can be used for a variety of devices other than smartphones such as tablets, laptops and monitors,” Samsung writes in a Newsroom post (via Droid-Life)

Samsung also says the SE8A controller also features Secure Element to add an extra later of security, while the MM101 supports the Advanced Encryption Standard and offers moisture sensing tech for safer charging. Samsung also says eFlash is supported, which will enable software to be updated to meet charging specs.