A new teaser video from Samsung is pushing that “the next Galaxy” can bring all your tasks into one device. The Galaxy Note range has always placed a focus on productivity and the next instalment appears to want to continue the trend.

The teaser opens with: “Been there, done that before?” Before bemoaning the kerfuffle that comes with hopping from device to device in order to complete tasks. The video takes us on a tour of a desktop, USB, laptop and phone before asking: “Working with too many devices?”

The video ends with a shot similar to the main Samsung Note 10 teaser image, showing an S Pen stylus drawing a circle that then becomes a camera.

While the video does seem to be focusing on the adaptability and multi-tasking chops of the Galaxy Note 10, another aspect of the range isn’t forgotten. The Note 10 is often viewed as a specs beast and the video doesn’t forget that – declaring that it’s “time to power up, be ready to meet the next level power”.

When the Galaxy Note 10 launches on August 7, it’ll be interesting to see if any new features are included to make the Note experience suitable for both mobile and desktop-style tasks.

Samsung introduced a key feature back in 2017 to try to tackle this dilemma – Samsung DeX. DeX provided a docking station to connect your Samsung device to in order to provide a desktop-like view on a connected monitor.

Samsung now sells a DeX Station and DeX Pad, but appears to be focusing on simply connecting via a wire – you’ll have to scroll to the bottom of Samsung’s DeX page to find the docking stations.

A popular Galaxy Note 10 rumour has revolved around the placement of the selfie camera. Many are expecting the Infinity-O sensor to shift from the right side of the display to the middle of the Note 10.

