Samsung’s latest camera sensor could take the Galaxy Note 20 camera “to a new level”

Samsung is launching a new camera sensor that promises to take “sensor performance to a new level”. It’s called the Isocell GN1, and it could well be the sensor for the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Isocell GN1 is a new 50-megapixel (MP) image sensor with large 1.2μm-sized pixels. It offers both Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies. Samsung is confident that this will make a real, tangible improvement to the brand’s already solid camera offering on smartphones and mobile devices.

The sensor’s relatively larger pixel size, alongside heightened light sensitivity and “DSLR-level auto-focus speeds” will make this sensor an impressive performer, according to Samsung.

Samsung’s recent phones, the S20 series, were all impressive performers in terms of video and image quality. This new sensor could well make its way into the upcoming Galaxy Note 20, though the phone is completely unconfirmed at this stage. We’re keen to see how the phone’s camera offering could stack up with the new sensor.

A gyro-based electronic image stabilization (EIS) system aims to capture sharp images and video even when in motion. The sensor also packs impressive video capabilities, supporting video recording at up to 8K resolution at 30 frames-per-second.

“With innovative pixel technologies, Samsung has been at the forefront of offering high-performance image sensors that closely cater to increasingly diversifying market needs. The Isocell GN1 is part of that commitment to deliver stunning images to consumers in any environment,” said Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to introduce image sensor solutions at the cutting-edge that will lead the next trends in mobile photography.”

For now, we can only speculate as to exactly where this sensor is going to end up, but we’re eager to see what it can add to upcoming Samsung devices. Watch this space for more updates.

