Samsung has announced that it will be discontinuing its game streaming service PlayGalaxy Link – just six months after it first launched in September.

Samsung confirmed the services fate in a statement shared via the PlayGalaxy website, which reads: “After many difficult discussions, PlayGalaxy Link will be ended on 27 March 2020 due to internal policy changes”.

Samsung has scheduled minor changes to the server and client for end of service and an end to image download functions in auto game search for March 1. These will then be followed by a complete end to the service on March 27 at 6pm Korean Standard Time (that’s 9am here in the UK).

It seems the service is ending to allow Samsung to focus more on other platforms, with the company adding that the move will let Samsung “effectively focus its resources and add value to the next release of new product”.

Samsung is instead directing PlayGalaxy Link users to game streaming service Parsec – which technology was used to power PlayGalaxy prior to its discontinuation.

PlayGalaxy Link is a service that allows users with certain Samsung devices to stream games from their PC to their smartphone.

Only Galaxy Note 10 users could access the service, which was announced at Samsung’s Note 10 event last August and launched several weeks later in September.

The app let Note 10 users link their Samsung account up with their PC. They could then display compatible PC games through the Note 10’s more portable interface.

Unlike Steam Link, PlayGalaxy Link worked over 4G and 5G connections as well as just Wi-Fi, though users did require a stable internet connection to get the app running.

The service was also compatible with the Glap controller, an Android gaming controller optimised for Galaxy phones. Luckily, the Glap controller is also compatible with Steam Link so Glap users will be able to keep gaming despite PlayGalaxy Link being no more.

