Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite leaks

As well as getting a 5G model, it looks like Samsung’s rather excellent Tab S6 is getting a Lite version.

The image above, via Android Headlines, shows a tablet with a very similar form factor to the original with an S Pen included in shot. While it’s not guaranteed that said S Pen will wirelessly charge on the back of the tablet as with the original, it seems likely as it looks too chunky to fit inside any ports the tablet might have on the sides.

The site has some details about the specs too. The Tab S6 Lite will apparently include an Exynos 9611 processor – the same chip found in the Galaxy A50s and A51 handsets, roughly equivalent to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 – backed by 4GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB of internal storage. It’ll run Android 10 out of the box and the size, while unconfirmed, is expected to be pretty similar to the original’s 10.5-inches.

Price wise, things enter speculation territory, with Android Headlines arguing it “wouldn’t be crazy” for the tablet to sell for $399 (~£310) or even less, given the original Tab S6’s $649 (~£504) launch price. For reference, the Tab S6 sold for £619 over here, so perhaps closer to £450 if these guesstimates sound right to you.

As to when, the site doesn’t have firm dates but expects it to be very soon indeed – which makes sense, given official looking renders like the above aren’t made until we’re close to show time. Probably in the next few weeks.

As Samsung doesn’t have any events lined up, we’re probably not looking at a big song and dance to welcome the tablet into the world. Instead, it might just slip out quietly with just a press release before it appears on store shelves.

We rather liked the Tab S6 when we reviewed it last year, with Andrew proclaiming that it’s “the best Android tablet”. That might sound like high praise, but as he continued: “that sounds a grand statement until you realise hardly anyone makes them anymore – all of Amazon’s are budget buys and its biggest rival is Samsung’s own Galaxy Tab S5e.”

A cheaper version, assuming reasonable performance, will be very welcome indeed.

