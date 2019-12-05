Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is about to get another Android 10 beta release

The new beta version of Android 10 – with the 2.0 One UI interface – should be available on the S9 series from next week. The update was revealed by a Korean ‘beta operations manager’ via a Samsung community site.

This is good news for S9 owners, but it might be a while before they get a fully stable version of Android 10.

When SamMobile revealed the Samsung roadmap for Android 10 release, it looked like the company was planning a January 2020 date for the update, so there may still be a few more tests and trials in the pipeline before the update is rolled out to everyone.

The finished update should offer a new wave of functionality and a cleaned-up layout. In addition to all the Android 10 features, Samsung has promised a new clean and easy interface with minimised pop-ups, which should mean any incoming calls don’t intrude on your screen when you’re gaming.

The update will also provide an enhanced Dark mode and a sleeker lock screen, which is dimmed down to save on battery.

There are also some improved tools to help you manage your ‘digital wellness’, which is just a pretentious way of saying the update will let you manage your online time and see which apps are eating up your storage space.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Quite a few S10 users have already been treated to the full Android 10 and UI update – it’s been rolled out across a handful of countries including the UK, Germany and Brazil. Unfortunately, it looks like the US will have to wait a little longer before they can get the fully stable version.

Samsung has invited S9 and S10 users to sign up to the beta program via its Members app, so if you’re desperate to get the update, make sure you try and sign-up there.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…