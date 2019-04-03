Samsung’s next cheap Galaxy phone looks awesome in this ‘leak’

Fresh details about Samsung’s next affordable phone, the Galaxy A20e have leaked online and if even a smidgen of them turn out to be accurate it could be a pretty awesome handset.

The leak stemmed from an FCC certification that was spotted by MySmartPrice for a new Samsung phone listed as model number SM-A202F/DS on 3 April. The details are fairly limited, but they suggest the phone will have a 5.8-inch screen and 3000mAh battery.

This may not sound like much but when you couple the fresh details with past rumours about the Galaxy A20e it paints a pretty picture. Case renders purporting to be for the new Samsung Phone appeared last week indicating it will have a similar design to the regular Galaxy A20, which is no bad thing.

The Galaxy A20 doesn’t have as premium design as Samsung’s Galaxy S10 family, but it’s pretty awesome for mid-ranger. It features a mixed metal and glass design with a teardrop front camera placement that in our mind is actually nicer than the hole punch solution seen on the S10, which embeds the front snapper in the screen.

A Geekbench listing believed to be for the A20e has also been doing the rounds. It suggested the phone will be powered Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 CPU, have 3GB RAM, and run using Android Pie.

If Samsung prices the A20e correctly this could make it a pretty compelling device for buyers on a budget. The regular A20 costs 14900 rupees (roughly £165) in India. The e branding suggests the A20e will be even cheaper.

The Galaxy A20e is one of many affordable and mid-range Android phones to ‘leak’, or be unveiled this week. A leak for a new Motorola P40 Power smartphone hit the cyber highways on Tuesday. Nokia unveiled a super swish Nokia X71 handset the evening before. Both phones look pretty awesome.

If any of them actually appear in the UK 2019 could be a great year for people on the hunt for an affordable smartphone.

