Samsung’s first Galaxy S21 teaser is a journey through series history

Samsung has kickstarted the promotional juggernaut for the next-generation Galaxy S21 series of smartphones with its first teaser video for the forthcoming release.

In a 30-second clip, Samsung shows the evolution of the series from the very first Galaxy S phone all the way back in 2010. From the shrinking of the bezels in the S2 and S3 to the dramatic slimming of the handset and the curving of the display with the Galaxy S6.

Samsung highlights the innovations, like waterproofing in the Galaxy S7, the removing of the home button in the S8 and the addition of a dual camera with the Galaxy S9. The evolution shows the in-display selfie cameras within the S10 and the S20.

Now, Samsung says, “A new Galaxy awaits” with the year 2020 ticking over to 21, seemingly confirming the Galaxy S21 name too. You can see the teaser video below.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S21 series at an Unpacked event rumoured to be taking place on January 14. The company doesn’t confirm the date in today’s video, which only serves to raise the expectation for the coming release.

The new handsets will be headlined by the new Snapdragon 888 processor, the speediest such chip of 2021, while European versions are set to be powered by an upcoming 5nm Exynos chipset. The top device looks likely to be the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will be distinguished by the largest 5,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch, 120Hz WQHD+ display.

The cameras are rumoured to offer a 108-megapixel main, a 12-megapixel ultra wide, a 10-megapixel telephoto (3x optical) and 10-megapixel telephoto (10x optical) sensor. The Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 will round out the range, while there are rumours a Galaxy S21 FE may once again arrive later on in 2021.