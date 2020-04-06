Samsung’s eco-friendly TV packaging was designed with your cat in mind

Samsung’s new eco-friendly TV packaging doubles as a cat-sized house so your furry friend can self-isolate in style.

Samsung will begin wrapping its lifestyle TVs in an ‘eco-packaging’ with the aim of reducing its environmental footprint, the South Korean company announced today.

The environmentally-friendly packaging will be made from corrugated cardboard for easy recycling as well as creative upcycling.

The cardboard packaging is also set to feature a dot matrix design, allowing shoppers to cut and re-assemble the boxes into household items, including magazine racks and houses for their pets.

The packaging comes with a manual too, so you don’t need to figure out how to put a roof over your cat’s head on your own. To access the manual, customers can simply scan the QR code on the box itself and then get building.

The eco-packaging will come bundled with any purchase of The Serif, The Frame or The Sero TV, so you can feel a little better about your flatscreen-buying decisions – and receive a couple of fun crafts to pass the time too.

Your options include cat houses, end tables and even shelves to store your TV box or recorder itself, including a space for the remote control. Samsung actually won an Innovation Award for the concept at CES earlier this year for using the new boxes to promote an efficient use of resources.

You’re not just limited to Samsung’s designs though – the company has actually teamed up with lifestyle magazine Dezeen to host a global design competition kicking off today. Get really creative and you could earn a coveted spot in Samsung’s eco-packaging manual.

“Consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand that shares similar fundamentals and values as they do, and with our eco-packaging, we believe that we can provide our customers with a new experience that considers the environment as an important way to express themselves,” said Samsung’s executive VP and, the head of product strategy for its visual display business, Kangwook Chun.

