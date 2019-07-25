Galaxy A10s: Samsung’s cheap smartphone just got a bit more cheerful

The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A10 has had a revamp — its successor, the Galaxy A10s, promises improved cameras.

If you want the full smartphone experience but haven’t got the funds for an all-singing all-dancing flagship, Samsung has just added some sprinkles on top of its tempting budget phone. The Samsung Galaxy A10s will have a higher-resolution selfie camera (8-megapixel rather than 5-megapixel) and a new 2-megapixel secondary sensor to complement the main camera on the rear of the phone.

Aside from the camera tweaks the two devices remain very similar. Both have a 6.2-inch HD+ display, along with a 3400mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. According to the GSMArena report, there are only two differences to the “s” version: a MediaTek Helio P22 chip rather than Samsung’s own-brand Exynos 7884, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

If you’ve got a bit more cash to splash, you might consider one of the other A-series in Samsung’s range, such as the Galaxy A50 or the Galaxy A80. But if even those devices fail to meet your high expectations, you could consider the flagship Galaxy S10 Plus, which we consider to be “the ultimate pick for those who are looking for an Android phone” despite its daunting price.

Even with this accolade, it’s clear that Samsung has not rested on its laurels, and is now preparing to launch its next flagship: the Galaxy Note 10. This handset rumoured to have a much larger screen with a small cutout selfie camera embedded, along with up to five rear cameras and a souped-up Exynos 9825 chipset. It sounds very impressive on paper — and it will have to be in reality, because over the course of the next few months it will be in competition with other powerhouses such as the Google Pixel 4, the Huawei Mate 30, and the iPhone 11.

