Samsung’s bringing one of the Galaxy Note 10’s best features to cheaper phones

Samsung plans to bring the 45W fast charging support it debuted on the Galaxy Note 10 to its more affordable A-series phones, according to fresh reports.

The news broke when eagle eyed writers at GSMArena spotted a listing on the Hungarian Samsung site revealing the support.

The post listed new A-series Galaxy phones as supporting the new optional 45W plug. The Galaxy Note 10 was the first Samsung phone to feature 45W fast charge support.

Despite supporting the tech, Samsung has bundled the phone with a slower 25W charger in the box, forcing users to pay more for a premium plug if they want to take advantage of the support.

This will likely be the case for the Galaxy A91, which will be the first non-S-series Samsung phone to support 45W fast charging, according to the post.

The A91 is expected to be the follow up to Samsung’s existing A90. The phone originally appeared in an EU trademark document earlier this year. Official details about its specs and design haven’t been revealed but it is expected to be the top-handset in Samsung’s mid-range family of phones.

The only other semi-legitimate information we have came from a separate “leak” suggesting it will use Samsung’s newly unveiled 108-megapixel camera sensor.

Specifically the leak suggests it’ll have a top-line camera setup that pairs the 108-megapixel main rear camera with a 16-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto and 3D ToF sensors.

Samsung unveiled the 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with Xiaomi earlier in August. The sensor is being marketed as the first mobile camera to offer “a resolution equivalent to” a high-end DSLR camera. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is expected to be the first phone to use the sensor.

The A-series is Samsung’s mid-range family of phones. Handsets in it tend to target the £300-£500 segment of the market. Given the Galaxy A91’s listed specs we’d expect it to be at least £500.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…

