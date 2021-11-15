Samsung has revealed that the One UI 4 software based on Android 12 is now available for the Galaxy S21 series.

One UI 4 begins rolling out today (November 15), bringing new customisation and privacy features to the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, along with updates to help you move seamlessly across other Galaxy devices.

“We are committed to giving everyone access to the best mobile experiences possible, as soon as possible”, said Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team at Samsung’s Mobile Communications Business, Janghyun Yoon.

“One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customization and privacy features. But we won’t stop there. Soon, other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update, enabling a more seamless experience across our entire ecosystem”.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10 Plus, S10 5G, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus will all receive the update eventually.

While the company didn’t reveal the exact list in its press release, it did post an update to its Members app earlier today with the full roadmap. The post was directed at Korean users and swiftly taken down, but not before FrontTron got a screenshot of the update plans and shared them on Twitter.

As FrontTron notes, the post being removed means these details could be subject to change. Nevertheless, this gives us a good idea of when we can expect to see One UI 4 arrive on specific models.

