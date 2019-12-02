Samsung’s Android 10 schedule doesn’t include the S8 or Note 8

We know that the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are in the process of getting Android 10 as we speak, but what about the rest of the company’s catalogue?

The company’s One UI 2.0 update schedule has been shared through the Samsung Members app – originally on reddit, but since verified by us on a Galaxy S10e – and it’s bad news for owners of not-so-old flagships. Neither the Galaxy S8 or Note 8 are in the queue to get Android 10.

That’s a bit of a kick in the teeth for devices that would set you back £639 and £869 just two years ago. Though just because they don’t seem to be in the queue for Android 10 doesn’t mean they won’t get security patches – it’s just that new features appear unlikely.

Related: Best Android phones

So here’s the schedule for everything else. The Galaxy S10 and Note 10 family is pegged for January 2020, while the A80 follows in March. In April, the Galaxy A6, A7 (2018), A9 (2018), A40, A70, A90 5G, Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Tab S6 join the party.

May will see the Galaxy A10, A20e, A50 and Xcover4s get the update. The A6 is listed here again, for some reason, so if April rolls around without an update you shouldn’t have to wait long.

Related: Best phones

June adds just one handset – the Galaxy J6 – before July will see the Galaxy J6+, Tab S4 and Tab S5e added to the mix. The Tab A8 (2019) follows in August, before the 10.5-inch and 10.1-inch Tab As round up the list in September 2020.

“The update schedule and eligible models may vary should any issues arise during the ongoing review,” the company cautions. “Should an emergency fix be required, the update may be postponed even after the official release date. We will notify you through Samsung Members of any changes to the update schedule or list of eligible models.”

The post then goes on to outline the major advantages of the One UI 2.0 update – which Samsung sees as dark mode, refined interactions, accessibility, better text over wallpapers, digital wellbeing, camera improvements, full screen gestures, icons and colour improvements and enhanced animations.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …