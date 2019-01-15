Samsung’s 5G Galaxy S10 model could be the powerhouse Galaxy S10 X

The Samsung Galaxy S10 X is launching next month in Korea, and it’s going to be twice as expensive as the base Samsung Galaxy S10, launching in March. Why the extra cost? The Samsung Galaxy S10 X is the 5G model of the phone.

The X is supposed to show of the fact the Galaxy’s S line is ten years old this year, which could see it mixed up with Apple’s iPhone X, stylised after that device’s tenth anniversary, although it’s actually the 11th generation iPhone.

This comes from ET news, who also report on prices, specs and other info for the device. At the moment, we have only got access to the Korean prices for the prestige smartphones, which suggest that the Galaxy S10 X will be in the vicinity of 1.6m won (Around £1,100) while the regular Samsung S10 is expected to be somewhere around 800,000 Won (£554-ish). These figures will change before the UK release, affected by factors like supply chain and import costs and that whole Brexit thing, but you should expect this shiny 5G handset to be substantially more expensive.

It’s not just the 5G upgrade, either. Supposedly the X will ship with 1TB of internal storage, 10GB of ram and a monster 6.7-inch super AMOLED screen. Combine this with a reported 5,000 mAh battery and you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck, in addition to the extra cost attached to jumping up to 5G.

This is our first real glimpse of a price and specs for a 5G Samsung Galaxy S10, but it all tracks with what everyone else is doing and also where the smartphone market is currently at. You should be able to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S10 X on March 8th, internationally.

