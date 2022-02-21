Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED TVs arriving in April

It’s that time of the year when the latest TVs are visible on the horizon, and Samsung has given us an idea of when to expect its latest efforts.

Its upcoming Neo QLED 8K and 4K TV line-up will be available to pre-order from 16th March until 5th April, so logic dictates that the range will be on general sale from April 2022 onwards. If you can’t wait that long and want to pre-order, pre-registration for that process runs from 22nd February until 15th March, implying that the quantity of TVs available may not be huge or that Samsung are simply gauging how much interest there is.

The range seeks to build on from last year’s collection and boasts significant upgrades with the QN900B 8K TV sitting at the top of the tree, followed by the QN800B, QN700B 8K Neo QLEDs, and then the QN95B, QN90B and QN85B 4K Neo QLEDs.

Improvements to the Neo QLED range include the Quantum Mini LED light source further enhanced with the addition of 14-bit HDR Mapping for greater control over how bright and dark scenes look. The Quantum Matrix technology that controls the Mini LED backlight is said to be even more accurate with the introduction of the Shape Adaptive Light control that draws a more three-dimensional image on screen.

For the first time Samsung’s premium TVs will feature Dolby Atmos support with the Neo QLEDs equipped with upfiring/multi-directional speakers to produce a bigger and taller soundstage. The Tizen smart interface has had a refresh with improved content discovery, an expanded line-up of channels for the TV Plus service, and the new Gaming Hub that offers easier access and control over features such as cloud gaming integration. Low input, high refresh rates (4K/144Hz) and Samsung’s own Motion Xcelerator that reduces judder and image artefacts are all on hand to assist gamers.

No word on the prices just yet, but we’d expect them to be cheaper than last year’s range.

8K Neo QLED

QN900B – 65-, 75-, 85-inch

QN800B – 65-, 75-, 85-inch

QN700B – 55-, 65-, 75-inch

4K Neo QLED

QN95B – 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch

QN90B – 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch

QN85B – 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch