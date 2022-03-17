Samsung’s 2022 line-up includes Neo QLED 8K, Lifestyle and OLED TVs

Samsung has unveiled a range of new TVs arriving in 2022, including models in its Neo QLED 8K, Lifestyle and OLED lines.

Here’s everything coming this year…

Neo QLED 8K

The flagship Neo QLED 8K line is powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K with AI and is packed with lots of tiny MiniLEDs, offering lifelike detail, 8K-upscaling, great contrast and 90W 6.2.4-channel sound.

New this time is 14-bit processing to boost performance and an anti-reflective layer to reduce glare.

New models in the Neo QLED 8K range include the QN900, the QN800 and the QN700 series’. All three will be available in 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch screen sizes.

Lifestyle

Samsung has also added to its Lifestyle TV portfolio, which consists of The Frame, The Serif and The Sero.

The 2022 update to the Frame will benefit from Samsung’s new Matte Display, which is equipped with an embossed surface to diffuse light and cut down on glare during the daytime.

The Frame’s Art Store has also been given an update designed to make it easier to browse pieces from art institutions. Samsung has also doubled the length of the Store’s free trial from one month to two months.

The Serif also benefits from the new Matte Display, as does The Sero which also packs some updated smart features for a better vertical viewing experience.

The Frame will be available in 32, 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes, while The Serif will be available in 43, 50, 55 and 65-inches and The Sero will come in a single 43-inch size.

OLED

The Samsung S95B OLED TV

Lastly, there’s Samsung’s OLED range, which benefits from Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K, the Tizen platform and immersive audio thanks to Samsung Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony with Dolby Atmos.

The new S95B packs an OLED brightness booster and perceptional colour mapping for bright and realistic results. It’ll be available in 55 and 65-inch sizes from this April.

“Samsung aims to inspire people to tailor their tech to complement their passions, preferences and lifestyle – and today’s viewer is looking for that customised experience more than ever. This year, we are truly redefining the role of the TV in the home with more choices of groundbreaking screen technologies, features and designs”, said Samsung Europe’s Head of TV/AV Product, Craig Cunningham.

“Whether you want your screen to subtly blend into your home décor, immerse you in a stunning 8K cinematic experience, or provide multi-view options for the latest workout, there’s a Samsung screen for you”.