PC Gamers Rejoice, Samsung’s 1TB 860 EVO SSD Has Never Been This Cheap

Amazon has taken a sledgehammer to the price of the 1TB Samsung EVO Solid State Drive, getting you all that extra storage for just £102.99.

Looking at the price history for the 1TB EVO SSD, the product has never been sold so cheaply – not even during Black Friday. If that’s not enough of a sell, bear in mind that this particular SSD would usually set you back £252.91, so you’re saving a whopping £149.92 (59% off) for a limited time.

Anyone who’s made the switch from HDD to SSD will tell you that the difference is like night and day. Due to the more sophisticated internal structure of SSDs, they can offer a much faster performance over HDD, getting you to your stored items quicker.

While we have yet to review this particular model of Samsung’s EVO SSD, the product currently holds a staggering five-star rating on Amazon, collated from 929 customer reviews.

One verified buyer commented: “I have installed a few of these now in a variety of PCs and laptops. As far as these things go it’s always been a pretty simple process using the supplied Samsung data transfer software to clone your existing operating system and data onto the new SSD drive and then installing the new drive in place of your old drive.”

I’m sure that for some of you out there, 1TB just won’t cut it (no judgement here). Well, you’ll be happy to know that there’s an even better deal available on the 2TB variety, going for the low price of just £204 – down from £619.49. Hold the phone because that’s a ridiculous reduction of 67%.

With such huge savings attached, these Samsung EVO SSD deals are a no brainer. This is a dream come true for any PC gamer looking to give their rig a serious boost in memory.

