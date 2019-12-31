Samsung is bringing a ‘Zero Bezel’ 8K TV to CES and this could be the first pic

CES 2020 is just around the corner and you know what that means? Full-on telly nirvana. This year’s televisual awesomeness is expected to be headlined by a completely bezel-free 8K TV from the relentless innovators within Samsung’s display division.

Shortly after rumours of a true zero bezel 8K set appearing on the show floor in Las Vegas emerged, the first purported pictures of the potentially mind-blowing display may have appeared online.

German site 4KFilme (via Engadget) has published what it claims to be the first snaps of the tellies that will probably be dubbed the Q900T or Q950T, rocking Samsung’s QLED display technology.

While the image in question is almost certainly a render rather than a photograph of the real deal, it does showcase a near-bezel-free television with a stand that appears to be soundbar friendly. If accurate, we probably couldn’t call this set zero bezel, on account of the narrow chin at the foot of the set, but it’s pretty darned close.

According to the earlier report predicting the arrival of the sets, they will go into mass production in February this year with a release scheduled for later in 2020. The report also suggests the sets will be available in sizes 65-inches and larger.

Adding more fuel to the speculation fire, Samsung also trademarked the term ‘Zero Bezel’, suggesting this is the monicker Samsung will choose to market the 8K sets.

Samsung is also pre-empting the launch of its televisions with a Twitter teaser for its CES 2020 keynote, which will take place on January 6 in Las Vegas. Samsung is dubbing the event the dawn of the #AgeOfExperience.

