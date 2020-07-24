AKG has announced the release of two new wireless headphones in the Y400 on-ears and the Y600NC noise-cancelling over-ears.

The Y400 (£109) and Y600NC (£199) are available from today (July 24th), and according to Samsung/AKG, come equipped with AKG’s studio-quality sound to deliver smooth tones, deep bass and a rich-sounding mid-range performance.

Staring with the Y400: they are lightweight, foldable wireless on-ears designed for listening on the go. They look similar to the Y50BT/N60 headphones from years gone by, but come with a few features those headphones didn’t have.

Those features being Ambient Aware and Talk Thru, which offer the listener the ability to be aware of the world around them, or have a conversation with another person without wearing them. Battery life is up to 20 hours and the Y500 supports AKG’s Speed Charge, so ten minutes of battery is enough for an extra four hours of playback. Wear technology is also included, so the headphones will stop/resume playback when they’re removed/put back on the head.

The AKG Y600 NC are noise-cancellers priced towards the more affordable end of the ANC market. They’re lightweight in build, and use memory foam and protein leather ear-cushions for comfort and reduction of ambient noise.

They too support the Talk Thru and Ambient Aware features, plus the automatic play/pause wear technology. Battery is up to 25 hours, and again, 10 minutes of charging is enough for an extra four hours. The Y600 NC are also compatible with the AKG Headphone app (Android/iOS), and it offers customisation in the form of equaliser settings, ambient levels as well as automatic updates.

The Y400 comes in five colours – black, blue, green, pink and rose gold – and the AKG Y600NC are available in three (black, gold and silver).

James Kitto, Vice-President of Sales for Samsung UK & Ireland said: “We’re proud to unveil a new pair of headphones which play homage to AKG’s legacy of innovation and leadership in the audio space. These will bring studio-quality design and engineering to customers everywhere, whilst allowing users to enjoy music exactly how it was intended to be heard by the artist – perfectly balanced and true-to-life.”

The Y600 NC and Y400 wireless headphones are on sale now for £109 and £199 respectively.

