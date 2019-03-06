Samsung is working on a wirelessly powered TV, new patent suggests

The future of TVs is looking wire-free. Samsung has filed a patent indicating that it’s working on a TV that requires no physical power cable, with power fed to the TV via a wireless power transmitter that sits underneath it.

By the sounds of it, it works in a similar manner to a wireless charging pad. What differs in this case is the separation of the two elements in the form of a power transmitter and the transceiver in the TV.

According to the patent, inside the TV would be a wireless transceiver made out of a magnetic body that comes in a rod-like shape. There’s a Solenoid coil wrapped around the middle portion along with the presence of dual coils to create a magnetic field. On either side of the rod would be the TV’s speakers.

Below the TV sits the wireless power transmitter that sends, or beams, the power to the receiver to allow for TV operation.

A wide coil receiver would have been more advantageous, but due to TVs becoming ever thinner, it has reduced the space inside the frame to fit one, so this option was pursued instead.

Why is Samsung going down this route? It appears to be a question of aesthetics.

In recent years, Samsung has looked towards incorporating lifestyle features into its sets, whether it’s the One Invisible connection that cleans up cable clutter, Ambient Mode that shows pieces of artwork on the screen or models like The Serif and The Frame that are like items of furniture. The absence of any cable improves the aesthetics and fits into the environment more seamlessly.

This method is designed for wall-mounted TVs rather than sets that sit on a stand, but it’s an interesting application of wireless charging technology nonetheless. Despite being filed in March 2018 and only being published in February 2019, bear in mind that this is a patent and not confirmation that a wireless TV is coming soon. But who knows, maybe we’ll see this at a CES.

Like LG’s Signature OLED TV R, it’s a interesting sign of what the future could hold for TVs.

Like LG's Signature OLED TV R, it's a interesting sign of what the future could hold for TVs.