Samsung could bring transparent ‘Window TV’ to CES 2019

Samsung is planning to launch a transparent television set dubbed The Window, judging by the a recent patent filing. Speculation is already mounting the new set will appear at the forthcoming CES 2019 show in January.

Following the launch of the massive Wall TV modular microLED set and the firm’s line of Frame TVs designed to look like picture frames, it appears Samsung has identified another part of the home it wants to style its TVs after.

Samsung has previously showcased transparent display technology and the company likes to make a splash with a new TV concept at CES, the tech industry’s annual showcase. We’d say there’s a pretty good chance we’ll be talking about this set coming out of the show.

It wouldn’t be the first transparent TV set we’ve seen, with Samsung, as well as Panasonic and LG all seemingly working towards a viable device in this space.

It’s not clear exactly why anyone would actually want to own a transparent television set, given what’s behind the television set will obviously affect what the viewers sees on the display.

It could be that these sets will be used in special circumstances, professional settings, or quite simply as a proof of concept. There’s not a lot of additional information in the patent, which was filed earlier this week by an intermediary called Lippert Stachow Patentanwälte (via Let’s Go Digital).

This summer, it emerged Samsung is making a consumer version of its module, 146-inch The Wall set for consumers. Meanwhile, the Frame TVs, which show artworks as screensavers when not active, are already widely available.

Is there a market for a transparent ‘Window’ TV set? Or is this going to be another gimmick? Can you think of any interesting use cases? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.