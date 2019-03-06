Samsung’s next two folding phones sound a lot like the Razr and Mate X

Not enamoured with the Samsung Galaxy Fold? Have no fear − it appears that Samsung has two more folding phones on the way.

According to Bloomberg, the South Korean giant is determined to take an early lead in the fledgling folding phone segment, and it looks like it’s prepared to do whatever it takes to get the edge over its rivals.

Read more: Best smartphone

Bloomberg’s report claims that Samsung is developing a clamshell-like folding phone that folds vertically, and another that folds away from the user.

Sound familiar? The former sounds a lot like the heavily rumoured Motorola Razr 2019, while the latter sounds a lot like the Huawei Mate X − the folding phone that put the Galaxy Fold to shame at MWC 2019.

According to the report, the Razr-like clamshell foldable has been designed to feature an external display, though this could be removed depending on how the public reacts to the Fold’s much-ridiculed external display. It’s set to be unveiled “late this year or early next year”.

The Mate X-like handset, meanwhile, hasn’t been designed with an extra screen. It reportedly already exists as a prototype, and will launch after Samsung’s second folding phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to the UK on May 3, with prices starting at $1980 (around £1800 in the UK).

Read more: Galaxy Fold problems

Samsung says there will be two versions of the Galaxy Fold: a 5G model and an LTE model. The handset will be available in Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green and Astro Blue colour schemes, and the company says you’ll be able to customise the hinge colour too.

Samsung will throw in the new Galaxy Buds as a freebie to Fold buyers, and pre-orders will be available on April 26.

How do you feel about folding phones? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.