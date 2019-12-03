Samsung will look to take down the AirPods Pro with the Galaxy Buds Plus

Samsung’s next true wireless earbuds are intended to be a true competitor to the recently released AirPods Pro, according to this latest leak.

The new headphones will be called… the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. That’s what the reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) says, anyway.

Blass mentioning the potential upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Buds headphone line in the same sentence as Apple’s premium true wireless earbuds suggests that the two are soon to be rivals.

We can only assume from the addition of the plus sign and the mention of Apple’s upgraded pair that the Galaxy Buds Plus will be a big step up from the standard Galaxy Buds.

It could be that Samsung has begun development of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) tech for its flagship earbuds. The popular feature would certainly help Samsung to continue to compete with Apple – as well as more established audio brands including the likes of Sony, Bose and B&O – in the true wireless market.

Of course, we would also expect a revamped pair of Galaxy Buds to come bearing a slightly higher price tag.

Samsung released its first pair of Galaxy Buds in March of this year and the affordable cost was certainly a compelling selling point. At £139, the Galaxy Buds offer better fit and a longer battery than Apple’s original AirPods – and at a significantly reduced price tag.

Unfortunately for Samsung, the AirPods Pro have since stepped onto the market, bringing more fit options, a huge battery boost and noise cancellation that blows both the cheaper model and the Galaxy Buds out of the water.

While both brands have built earbuds that offer added benefits for their corresponding smartphones, the rumoured Galaxy Buds+ may just be the best way for Samsung to continue to vie for the AirPods throne.

