Samsung wants to make 3D a thing again with its new Odyssey monitor

Samsung is bringing a new 3D gaming monitor to CES 2025 with a neat-sounding new trick that can convert 2D video into 3D video.

The Odyssey 3D gaming monitor, which Samsung previewed as a prototype last year, is now an actual consumer product and is coming to CES 2025 when the tech extravaganza gets underway.

This 27-inch model does not require separate 3D glasses because it has a lenticular lens on the front panel. However, the most enticing feature might be the ability to use AI to effectively create 3D video from regular content. It works by tracking your eyes with a pair of cameras and we’re really keen to give it a try on the show floor at CES.

“Samsung is also showcasing the 27” Odyssey 3D (G90XF model) gaming monitor at CES,” the company says in the press release previewing its other CES 2025 monitors.

“Thanks to its lenticular lens attached to the front of the panel and its front stereo camera, the Odyssey 3D provides a customisable 3D experience without the need for separate 3D glasses. It can also add a new depth to content by using AI to analyze and convert 2D video into 3D.”

The push towards 3D at the turn of the noughties never caught on in the way the major tech companies imagined. However, solutions where glasses weren’t required never quite made it mainstream and the format faded away pretty quickly once content providers gave up the ghost.

However, glasses-free 3D monitors are starting to have a bit of a moment in the sun again. Asus is working on similar technology called Spatial Vision, which offers “glasses-free 3D OLED auto stereoscopic laptop displays, with built-in eye-tracking.” We first saw that within the Asus ProArt StudioBook at CES two years ago.

With the possibility for 3D gaming to add new dimensions to the immersive nature of the gaming experience, it’s possible 3D might have found a path to prominence after all these years in the wilderness. No specs required.