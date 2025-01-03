Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung wants to make 3D a thing again with its new Odyssey monitor

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is bringing a new 3D gaming monitor to CES 2025 with a neat-sounding new trick that can convert 2D video into 3D video.

The Odyssey 3D gaming monitor, which Samsung previewed as a prototype last year, is now an actual consumer product and is coming to CES 2025 when the tech extravaganza gets underway.

This Galaxy S24 deal bags you a free Chromebook Go

This Galaxy S24 deal bags you a free Chromebook Go

Upgrade your smartphone and laptop for the new year with this fantastic Vodafone offer. Sign up to receive the latest Galaxy S24 smartphone, 50GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes for just £25/month and £30 upfront. You’ll also get a free Chromebook Go and several Vodafone Xtra perks with this 36-month contract.

  • Vodafone
  • £30 upfront
  • £25/month
View Deal

This 27-inch model does not require separate 3D glasses because it has a lenticular lens on the front panel. However, the most enticing feature might be the ability to use AI to effectively create 3D video from regular content. It works by tracking your eyes with a pair of cameras and we’re really keen to give it a try on the show floor at CES.

“Samsung is also showcasing the 27” Odyssey 3D (G90XF model) gaming monitor at CES,” the company says in the press release previewing its other CES 2025 monitors.

“Thanks to its lenticular lens attached to the front of the panel and its front stereo camera, the Odyssey 3D provides a customisable 3D experience without the need for separate 3D glasses. It can also add a new depth to content by using AI to analyze and convert 2D video into 3D.”

The push towards 3D at the turn of the noughties never caught on in the way the major tech companies imagined. However, solutions where glasses weren’t required never quite made it mainstream and the format faded away pretty quickly once content providers gave up the ghost.

However, glasses-free 3D monitors are starting to have a bit of a moment in the sun again. Asus is working on similar technology called Spatial Vision, which offers “glasses-free 3D OLED auto stereoscopic laptop displays, with built-in eye-tracking.” We first saw that within the Asus ProArt StudioBook at CES two years ago.

With the possibility for 3D gaming to add new dimensions to the immersive nature of the gaming experience, it’s possible 3D might have found a path to prominence after all these years in the wilderness. No specs required.

You might like…

Samsung is prepping a world’s first gaming monitor for CES 2025

Samsung is prepping a world’s first gaming monitor for CES 2025

Chris Smith 1 day ago
LG’s bendable 5K OLED monitor is an early shout for star of CES 2025

LG’s bendable 5K OLED monitor is an early shout for star of CES 2025

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Best Gaming Monitor 2024: Top monitors for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Best Gaming Monitor 2024: Top monitors for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access