Samsung is reportedly recalling every single one of the Galaxy Fold review samples it handed out to reviewers, after some early users reported catastrophic issues with the handset’s screen.

On Monday, the South Korean firm officially announced that the folding phone’s launch has been postponed.

Read more: Best smartphone

According to Reuters, which cites “a person with direct knowledge of the matter”, Samsung now wants to retrieve all Galaxy Fold units.

“On the bright side, we have an opportunity to nail down this issue and fix it before selling the phones to a massive audience, so they won’t have same complaints,” a Samsung employee who wanted to remain anonymous told the publication.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold were supposed to go live on April 26 − that’s this Friday − in the UK, but Samsung decided to put its plans on hold after several reviewers said their sample unit broke after just two days of use.

In at least two high-profile cases, the reviewer removed a crucial screen layer, thinking it was a screen protector. However, it isn’t yet clear why the other Galaxy Folds stopped working.

“While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience,” Samsung announced on Monday.

“To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks.”

Read more: Best Android phones

The announcement continues: “Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.

“We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold.”

Were you ever tempted by the Galaxy Fold? How about now? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.