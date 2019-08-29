Keen to try an 8K TV? Then you’ll wanna head to Harrods

Samsung will showcase some of the company’s newest and flashiest products in a multi-experience store at Harrods starting today.

London’s swankiest department store will play host to the top of Samsung’s inventory including smartphones, 8K TVs, smart fridges and its newest wall-spanning luxury display. If there was ever a day to go window shopping in Knightsbridge, its today.

If you’ve been thinking long and hard about investing in an 8K TV, this is a great opportunity to take a closer look at Samsung’s Q950R QLED TV and decide whether its time to splash out for 33 million plus pixels once and for all.

You’ll also be able to have a play with Samsung’s newest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10. The handset was released earlier this month and is available in Plus and 5G variations.

It isn’t all entertainment and gadgets though – Samsung’s elaborate home appliances are also set to make an appearance. The Family Hub smart fridge freezers feature SpaceMax Technology, Twin Cooling Plus, a meal planner, a calendar and a tiny TV. You can even use a smartphone to peak inside the fridge and check how low you are on milk when you’re caught up in the middle of your weekly shop.

The highlight of the show will definitely be ‘The Wall Luxe’. A Harrods exclusive, the massive modular Micro LED screen can be fully customised to fit any upscale office or multi-million pound mansion.

“We have worked tirelessly over the years to move technology forward and the Samsung multi-experience store at Harrods will be the epitome of our most innovative products and premium service offerings”, said Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland president Francis Chun. “Harrods customers will have a permanent Samsung store within this luxury retail environment that will support individual, bespoke requirements when choosing their technology, and this will become a trusted place for them to find a truly bespoke solution”.

Samsung’s multi-experience store opens today but the company will be hosting a series of invite-only events for Harrods customers in the months to come.

