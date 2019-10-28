Samsung is upgrading the S10’s camera app with a popular iPhone 11 trick

Samsung is bringing a serious camera upgrade to the Galaxy S10 series with slow motion selfies and improved low light performance spotted in its Android 10 beta.

The beta version of One UI 2 – Samsung’s custom Android 10 overlay – landed for S10, S10 Plus and S10e users in the UK one week ago today and we’re already seeing signs of a big camera upgrade in the works for Samsung users.

Samsung is introducing slow motion video capabilities to the front camera in the beta. If that sounds familiar, its because Samsung is following in Apple’s footsteps with the iPhone 11’s ‘slofie’.

According to SamMobile, you won’t get any customisation options when it comes to recording the slow motion videos with the front camera. This restriction already applies to recording slow motion footage with the rear camera so this won’t be news to any seasoned Samsung users.

Related: Android 10

You also won’t be able to use the Super Slow-mo feature, first introduced on the Galaxy S9. However, there is an option to reduce the playback speed of your footage when editing the video, so that should give users a little bit more control over how their S10 slofies turn out.

SamMobile did describe ‘a bit of jitter’ upon testing out the slow motion camera (as shown above), but this is only a beta so any shakiness will most likely be smoothed out by the time the full One UI update is released.

The slofie isn’t the only new camera feature reportedly coming to Samsung devices in the next year. According to serial tipster Ice Universe, Samsung has upped both the exposure time and the ISO in the Chinese version of the One UI 2 beta.

Read our review of the Samsung Galaxy S10

The exposure time of the camera is now 30 seconds in professional mode and the ISO has been raised to 3200. This basically means that the camera will be able to perform a lot better in low light situations – something flagship smartphones from the Google Pixel 4 to the iPhone 11 Pro have consistently been battling it out over.

If you’re wondering when your smartphone – Samsung or not – will get the full Android 10 treatment, you can stay up to date with everything we know on the matter here.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …