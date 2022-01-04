Samsung unveils world’s first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor

Samsung has revealed the Odyssey Neo G8 ahead of CES 2022, which the company claims to be the world’s first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor.

The new gaming monitor features a 32-inch screen with a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. Just like its more expensive sibling the Odyssey Neo G9, the new Neo G8 monitor also features a 1000R curve.

Thanks to the Quantum Mini LED tech that it’s packing, the Neo G8 is capable of hitting a 2000-nit peak brightness and a whopping 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

But the most exciting spec here is arguably the 240Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims this is the very first gaming monitor that pairs this kind of refresh rate combined with a pixel-packed 4K resolution. It also features a 1ms response time, making this a potentially ideal option for competitive gamers.

The obvious stumbling block is that you’ll need a considerably powerful GPU in order to make the most out of both the refresh rate and resolution simultaneously. But if you’re got a high-end GPU and crave the ultimate gaming experience, then the Odyssey Neo G8 will no doubt be a very tempting purchase.

Samsung’s new monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s G-Sync technology too, helping to eliminate screen tearing issues.

The Odyssey Neo G8 also features a similar design to the Neo G9, with a white exterior to help this gaming monitor stand out from your average office panel. There’s some clever RGB lighting on the rear too, which matches the colours being displayed on the screen thanks to the clever CoreSync software.

Samsung is yet to reveal any price or release date info for the Odyssey Neo G8, but with the company expected to make several announcements throughout CES 2022 this week, we’re expecting to hear more in the coming days.