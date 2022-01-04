 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung unveils world’s first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Samsung has revealed the Odyssey Neo G8 ahead of CES 2022, which the company claims to be the world’s first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor.

The new gaming monitor features a 32-inch screen with a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. Just like its more expensive sibling the Odyssey Neo G9, the new Neo G8 monitor also features a 1000R curve.

Thanks to the Quantum Mini LED tech that it’s packing, the Neo G8 is capable of hitting a 2000-nit peak brightness and a whopping 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

But the most exciting spec here is arguably the 240Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims this is the very first gaming monitor that pairs this kind of refresh rate combined with a pixel-packed 4K resolution. It also features a 1ms response time, making this a potentially ideal option for competitive gamers.

The obvious stumbling block is that you’ll need a considerably powerful GPU in order to make the most out of both the refresh rate and resolution simultaneously. But if you’re got a high-end GPU and crave the ultimate gaming experience, then the Odyssey Neo G8 will no doubt be a very tempting purchase.

Samsung’s new monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s G-Sync technology too, helping to eliminate screen tearing issues.

The Odyssey Neo G8 also features a similar design to the Neo G9, with a white exterior to help this gaming monitor stand out from your average office panel. There’s some clever RGB lighting on the rear too, which matches the colours being displayed on the screen thanks to the clever CoreSync software.

Samsung is yet to reveal any price or release date info for the Odyssey Neo G8, but with the company expected to make several announcements throughout CES 2022 this week, we’re expecting to hear more in the coming days.

You might like…

CES 2022: All the major announcements from the huge tech show

CES 2022: All the major announcements from the huge tech show

Max Parker 10 hours ago
Best Gaming Monitor 2021: Top 10 screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Best Gaming Monitor 2021: Top 10 screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ryan Jones 5 months ago
Best monitors 2021: Top 5 monitors for every budget

Best monitors 2021: Top 5 monitors for every budget

Reece Bithrey 6 months ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.