Samsung unveils its entire QLED TV lineup for 2019

Samsung’s full slate of 8K and 4K QLED TVs announced for 2019

Despite details of Samsung’s QLED TV lineup for 2019 leaking a few days early, there was still plenty of info to gather at Samsung’s official event held in Porto, Portugal.

Announced at the event was a suite of 8K and 4K TVs, from the top-of-the-line 8K Q950R to the QLED entry-level Q60R. Altogether, Samsung’s total lineup takes in more than 20 models, with a wider range of TV sizes, including a 98in 8K TV. This change, according to Samsung, is due to a shift in consumer demands with bigger TVs becoming more popular. Whether that translates to smaller living rooms, such as the ones more commonly found in the UK, remains to be seen.

But more on what Samsung’s 2019 range of QLED TVs offer. Highlights include deeper blacks with QLED 8K Q950R and 4K Q90/85/80/70 TVs all supporting Direct-Full- Array technology as Samsung looks to take the fight to OLED. A number of TVs will have what Samsung refers to as ‘Ultra Viewing Angle’ technology, which “restructures the TV’s panels so the backlight passes through the panel more evenly onto the screen” for a better viewing experience.

The Quantum Processor that featured in Samsung’s 2018 8K TV can now be found in the brand’s 4K QLED range, allowing the TV to upscale any picture, regardless of source, for the best possible picture quality. Through AI upscaling, brightness, picture quality and sound can be optimised depending on the content played.

Unlike other TV manufacturers, Samsung will not be adopting Dolby Vision HDR. In terms of advanced HDR imaging, the brand is sticking with HDR10+. The Q90, Q80 and Q70 ranges will, however, support Dolby Atmos surround sound. This year’s QLED 8Ks will also factor in support for HDMI 2.1.

There’s also a new version of the AI-powered assistant Bixby. Users will now be able to access content through use of voice commands, while Samsung’s Universal Guide will offer improvements in terms of search by taking into account the viewer’s previous habits and preferences.

Several other features were already announced at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, so we won’t mention them again here. We will be updating our Samsung QLED 2019 page with all the details, models and prices in due course.

