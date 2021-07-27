Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung unveils Odyssey Neo G9 monitor with Mini LED technology

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Joining the Odyssey family, the Neo G9 is the next-generation curved gaming monitor with Quantum Mini LED technology.

Samsung has improved upon the original Odyssey G9 by making it the world’s First Mini LED curved gaming monitor with Quantum Matrix technology.

For those unaware, Mini LEDs are shrunken conventional LEDs used to emit light. The more LEDs in a display allows for more dimming zones, which has control over the brighter and darker parts of an image. This enables a display to include deeper black levels, brighter whites and improved contrast ratio. For more information on what Mini LEDs are, check out our explainer article in the link prior.

The display is an impressive 49" with a 32:9 aspect ratio.
Credit: Samsung

Thanks to the 2000-nit peak brightness and perfect black levels offered by the Mini-LED technology, the Odyssey Neo G9 has a staggering contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. This should make images look punchier and more vibrant, with a more noticeable difference between lighter and darker colours.

Similar to the Odyssey G9, the Neo G9 also offers a 5120×1440 resolution on an ultra-wide 49-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio. You also get a wickedly fast 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time.

A widescreen monitor of this size won’t be for everybody, but we loved how the 1000R curvature provided a fantastically immersive experience when we reviewed the standard Odyssey G9 back in 2020.

Plus, the Neo G9 provides support for both FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync, to help eliminate screen tearing. It also supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) via its HDMI 2.1 port.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is the next in line in the Odyssey series of monitors.
Credit: Samsung

Sounds like a fantastic upgrade, right? However, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will cost a staggering $2499.99 once preorders go live on Thursday July 29th. That’s almost $1000 more expensive than the standard model, so you’re really paying a lot for the benefit of the Mini-LED panel.

The Odyssey Neo G9 will be released globally by 9th August, so there’s not long to wait if you’re desperate to add this monitor to your gaming setup.

