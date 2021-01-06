Samsung unveils its Neo QLED, MicroLED and Lifestyle TVs for 2021

Samsung has dropped its TV line-up for 2021, boasting a whole new display technology as well as a new picture processor that’s been optimised for its latest TVs.

Trusted Reviews had a sneak peak at what Samsung had to offer for its 2021 TVs, and were suitably impressed by what’s coming to consumers later this year. There will be a new flagship 8K model (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models as part of its Neo QLED 2021 TV range, and they’ll be brand new technology packaged in its TVs in the Quantum Mini LED backlight, Quantum Matrix technology, as well as a new picture processor in the Neo Quantum Processor.

With the Quantum Mini LED, Samsung has designed the LED to be 1/40 of the height of a more conventional LED, meaning they can fit many more LEDs into a smaller space. The Quantum Matrix technology offers “ultra-fine and precise control” of the LEDs to prevent issues such as blooming. With its latest Neo QLED TVs, Samsung claims it has increased the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps – in layman’s terms that means dark areas of an image can go even darker and bright areas can be even brighter for a more emphatic HDR performance. The new QLEDs will also benefit from the HDR10+ Adaptive format.

Also entering the fray is Samsung’s proprietary Neo Quantum Processor that offers enhanced upscaling capabilities. In using 16 different neural network models instead of funnelling through one AI trained in upscaling and deep learning technology, more processing is devoted to different aspects of the picture, enabling the TV to optimise picture quality to 4K and 8K picture regardless of the source’s quality.

Focusing on its new QLED 8K, they come in a new Infinity One design that reduces the prominence of the bezel even further than previous versions. Also included with the New QLED 8K is an attachable Slim One Connect box – the latest version of the cable management system that can be attached to the back of the TV’s stand for an easier install.

The Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro system from 202 is back that can track the movement of objects on screen better. Also included is Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound feature, which analyses the TV’s physical environment and outputs sound that’s optimised for the space the TV is in.

Samsung also detailed more about its MicroLED TVs. Alongside the previously announced 110-inch model, they’ll be a 99-inch model as well as smaller sizes that will join the range later in the year. This uses micrometre-sized LED lights to eliminate backlight and colour filters used in conventional displays, producing a self-illuminating, colourful and very bright image. Similar to the Infinity One design, with its 99% screen-to-body ratio that means what you’re watching is almost all screen.

The MicroLED TVs will also be able to deliver 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker, saving plenty of space (which will you need if you buy the 110-inch set).

Samsung will also be updating its Lifestyle TVs for 2021. The Frame will be available in a slimmer form that mirrors the depth of a traditional picture frame. There are now attachable bezel options that come in five colour options and two customisable styles – Modern and Beveled – to match the décor of the room it’s in. Consumers will also be able to enjoy 1400+ curated art pieces, with Samsung”s new AI-based auto curation technology offering recommendations for artwork depending on individual consumer preferences.

Samsung hasn’t announced any details on availability, prices or individual models, but we expect to be hearing more about these details in the coming months.