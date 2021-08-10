Samsung unveils Exynos W920 chip ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 launch

It’s no secret that Samsung has a Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, and the company is hotly tipped to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Buds 2 and two varieties of Galaxy Watch 4. Perhaps to lighten the already packed schedule, Samsung has unveiled details of the chip that will “be first applied to the upcoming Galaxy Watch model” ahead of time.



A press release directly from Samsung reveals all the key details. As previously leaked, the Exynos W920 will feature a substantial performance boost on the Exynos 9110 that has powered the last three generations of Galaxy Watch, with Samsung promising a 20% boost to CPU performance and ten times the GPU performance.

It has two Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G68 GPU, which is a step up for smartwatches, but still some way short of what you’d find in a smartphone. Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, for example, has four Cortex-A55 cores in place to deal with low-level tasks. But that shouldn’t be a problem: smartwatches, after all, shouldn’t have to deal with anywhere near the day-to-day demands that phones endure.

There’s also a dedicated low-power Cortex-M55 processor which drives always-on displays to ensure that battery isn’t drained unnecessarily. And while we still don’t know how efficient the chip will be overall, Samsug adds that the processor’s compact footprint means that smartwatch can either “house larger batteries or don sleeker designs”.



And yes, we will get our first look at this soon, as Samsung reveals that “the upcoming Galaxy Watch model” will be one of the first beneficiaries. “The Exynos W920 supports a new unified wearable platform Samsung built jointly with Google, and will be first applied to the upcoming Galaxy Watch model,” the company writes.

We should get a good look at it tomorrow, then. You can watch the full show at 3pm BST on the Samsung website.