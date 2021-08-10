Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung unveils Exynos W920 chip ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 launch

Alan Martin By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s no secret that Samsung has a Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, and the company is hotly tipped to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Buds 2 and two varieties of Galaxy Watch 4. Perhaps to lighten the already packed schedule, Samsung has unveiled details of the chip that will “be first applied to the upcoming Galaxy Watch model” ahead of time.

A press release directly from Samsung reveals all the key details. As previously leaked, the Exynos W920 will feature a substantial performance boost on the Exynos 9110 that has powered the last three generations of Galaxy Watch, with Samsung promising a 20% boost to CPU performance and ten times the GPU performance.

It has two Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G68 GPU, which is a step up for smartwatches, but still some way short of what you’d find in a smartphone. Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, for example, has four Cortex-A55 cores in place to deal with low-level tasks. But that shouldn’t be a problem: smartwatches, after all, shouldn’t have to deal with anywhere near the day-to-day demands that phones endure.

There’s also a dedicated low-power Cortex-M55 processor which drives always-on displays to ensure that battery isn’t drained unnecessarily. And while we still don’t know how efficient the chip will be overall, Samsug adds that the processor’s compact footprint means that smartwatch can either “house larger batteries or don sleeker designs”.

And yes, we will get our first look at this soon, as Samsung reveals that “the upcoming Galaxy Watch model” will be one of the first beneficiaries. “The Exynos W920 supports a new unified wearable platform Samsung built jointly with Google, and will be first applied to the upcoming Galaxy Watch model,” the company writes.

Galaxy Watch 4: Fan favourite feature coming to Samsung’s smartwatch

Galaxy Watch 4: Fan favourite feature coming to Samsung’s smartwatch

TE Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could retain a popular feature after all

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could retain a popular feature after all

TE Chris Smith 1 month ago
Galaxy Watch 4 with Wear OS will show why Google and Samsung need each other to fight Apple Watch

Galaxy Watch 4 with Wear OS will show why Google and Samsung need each other to fight Apple Watch

TE Chris Smith 3 months ago

We should get a good look at it tomorrow, then. You can watch the full show at 3pm BST on the Samsung website.

Alan Martin
By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade with bylines scattered across the web. Previously Deputy Editor at Alphr, he's now a freelancer writing about phones, drones and everything in betwee…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.