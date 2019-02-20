The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and Galaxy X Galaxy Fold are set to be unveiled at a special event this evening, which will be live streamed so you can tune in from anywhere. Here’s how to watch Unpacked 2019 tonight.

Samsung Unpacked Time: When does the S10 launch start?

The S10 launch event is taking place San Francisco. It’s scheduled to kick off at 11am local time, which is 7pm GMT.

Samsung’s Unpacked live streams usually start a little earlier than scheduled, so if you’ve got nothing on immediately after work, you can… soak up the atmosphere and hunt for clues in the decor by firing up the live stream just ahead of time.

Read more: Best smartphone

Samsung Unpacked Live Stream: Watch the S10 launch online

You’ll be able to tune in to the S10 launch on Twitter, the Samsung website, and Facebook. Just pick the most convenient platform for you. Here are some handy links to help you out:

It isn’t clear how long the launch event will last, but these things tend to take at least an hour. There may also be some surprise product launches at tonight’s event, which could extend matters.

Samsung Unpacked: What to expect

The word on the street is that an S10, S10e and S10 Plus are coming.

According to rumours, the Galaxy S10e will be a 5.8-inch device with a flat screen, 128GB of storage, and a £669 SIM-free UK price.

The 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, meanwhile, will apparently come in two storage models in the UK – 128GB and 512GB – for £799 and £999, respectively.

Leading the pack, in terms of both price and screen size, will be the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus. It’s apparently set to be offered with three storage capacities: 128GB for £899, 512GB for £1099, and 1TB for £1399.

The Galaxy S range is incredibly important to Samsung, but tonight’s launch event is expected to be even bigger than it usually is. Why? The S9 didn’t sell as well as Samsung hoped it would, so there’s a huge amount riding on its successor.

Furthermore, the models listed above will almost certainly be revealed alongside the Galaxy Fold, a device that has been years in the making, and Samsung’s first ever 5G mobile, which is expected to hit the market later this year.

What features would you like to see on the Galaxy S10? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.